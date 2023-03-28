Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Greek police arrest 2 people suspected of planning terrorist attacks

Greek police arrest 2 suspected of planning terror attacks
Greek police arrest 2 suspected of planning terror attacks(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Police in Greece say they have arrested two terrorism suspects who had been planning attacks in the country aimed at causing mass casualties.

The suspects were allegedly part of an overseas terrorism network. They are being held at police headquarters in central Athens, authorities said Tuesday.

Greece’s anti-terrorism police division and National Intelligence Service were involved in the arrest, according to a police statement, and were assisted by a foreign intelligence service that has not been named.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dontrell Jackson
Coastal Carolina QB arrested on gun, drug charges
Kohle Sumpter, Candice Todd, Terence Caskey
Police find meth, fentanyl, needles during Myrtle Beach traffic stop; 3 arrested
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Excavator overturns during construction, crashes into Myrtle Beach condo building
Excavator overturns during construction, crashes into Myrtle Beach condo building
Interstate 24 in Robertson County
County EMS director describes heartbreaking crash which killed four children

Latest News

.
Coastal Carolina holds dedication ceremony renaming major building
.
Myrtle Beach City Council to vote on grant renewal for technology to aid in solving, preventing violent crimes
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy accuses the president of misleading members and the public.
McCarthy calls on Biden to schedule meeting on debt ceiling
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy accuses the president of misleading members and the public.
McCarthy says Biden hasn't negotiated yet on debt ceiling
Two women cry at a prayer vigil at Woodmont Christian Church for victims of a mass shooting at...
Nashville school shooting victims include pastor’s daughter