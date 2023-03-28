Submit a Tip
Georgetown sheriff issues warning for Narcan-resistant, deadly fentanyl ingredient

The Drug Enforcement Administration says the most common tranquilizer is xylazine.
The Drug Enforcement Administration says the most common tranquilizer is xylazine.(WALA)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff issued a warning about a new, deadly ingredient being mixed with fentanyl.

Sheriff Carter Weaver said there is a sharp national increase in the trafficking of fentanyl mixed with xylazine, a powerful sedative used in veterinary medicine.

The national Drug Enforcement Administration is calling xylazine the deadliest drug threat America has ever faced. DEA lab tests in 2022 found xylazine in 23% of fentanyl powder and 7% of fentanyl pills seized.

Because xylazine is not an opioid, Narcan does not reverse its effects.

Drug injections containing xylazine can also develop severe wounds, including necrosis, that lead to amputation.

“Although there are no known cases of xylazine-laced fentanyl in our area, it is just a matter of time,” Sheriff Weaver said. “Please educate yourself on this deadly new drug mixture and stay far away from these deeply addictive and volatile substances.”

