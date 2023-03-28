Submit a Tip
Florence man arrested, charged with attempted murder in shooting investigation

Antwan Rashawn Goodman
Antwan Rashawn Goodman(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence deputies arrested a man Tuesday in connection to a shooting investigation.

Antwan Rashawn Goodman, 40, of Florence was taken into custody and faces multiple charges including attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and stalking.

On Monday around 7 p.m., deputies responded to a call after reports of shots fired into a vehicle on East Howe Springs Road in Florence.

Investigators said the victim was approached and threatened by multiple suspects in the area and as the victim attempted to leave in his vehicle, the suspects fired multiple rounds at the victim and into the victim’s car.

No one was injured and the victim did manage to leave and contact law enforcement.

Investigators said Goodman and co-defendants allegedly fired multiple rounds at the victim and into his vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges and arrests are possible.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the incident is asked to contact Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

