FIRST ALERT: Clouds linger today, cooler temperatures

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The cold front front will bring in a few more clouds and cooler temperatures for any plans on your Tuesday. Regardless, today’s forecast beats what we saw on Monday with some of you picking up on big-time rainfall totals.

TODAY

A mix of sun and clouds early will give way to more clouds throughout the day. An onshore wind along the beaches will keep temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 today while inland locations climb into the lower 70s.

Highs will climb into the upper 60s on the beaches today. Inland locations will make a run into the lower 70s. (WMBF)

Throughout the day, we will hold onto just a 20% chance of a passing shower. However, a better rain chance will arrive overnight as the cold front passes through the region in addition to some support from an upper-level disturbance.

A cold front and upper-level disturbance will bring a risk of showers to the region tonight. (WMBF)

The best rain chance will slide into the inland locations around 10 PM this evening and slide to the south. Look for a round of showers & wind to move through Horry County around midnight and into the early morning hours.

A line of broken showers will move through overnight with the best chances around midnight for Horry County. (WMBF)

REST OF THE WEEK

By Wednesday, high pressure moves in but it will take some time to warm up. Clearing skies and a wind out of the north will keep temperatures in the 40s for Wednesday morning. By the afternoon, highs will climb into the lower to middle 60s as sunshine returns.

Highs will climb into the 70s by the end of the week. (WMBF)

Milder weather gradually returns through the end of the week with temperatures rebounding back into the 70s. The rest of the work week will remain dry.

THIS WEEKEND

The forecast for the rest of the work weeks remains dry. The next risk of a few showers arrives on Saturday. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s on Saturday before the front brings the risk of a few showers. By Sunday, we will fall into the mid 60s for the beaches and the lower 70s inland.

Not a bad weekend forecast, just the risk for a few showers & storms. (WMBF)

