Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Deputies apprehend suspect after shots fired into Florence County home

(SOURCE: WMBF News)
(SOURCE: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A suspect is in custody after shots were fired into a Florence County home Monday night.

Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said deputies were called to Dingle Drive around 7:40 p.m. The suspect “that did the shooting” was apprehended.

Joye said no one was injured.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dontrell Jackson
Coastal Carolina QB arrested on gun, drug charges
Kohle Sumpter, Candice Todd, Terence Caskey
Police find meth, fentanyl, needles during Myrtle Beach traffic stop; 3 arrested
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Excavator overturns during construction, crashes into Myrtle Beach condo building
Excavator overturns during construction, crashes into Myrtle Beach condo building
Interstate 24 in Robertson County
County EMS director describes heartbreaking crash which killed four children

Latest News

.
Coastal Carolina QB arrested on gun, drug charges
.
Dillon County 9th grader allegedly brought loaded gun to school
.
Florence County deputies find 20 pounds of cocaine on bus during traffic stop
Antisemitism on the rise in South Carolina, Myrtle Beach area residents receive antisemitic...
New reports show antisemitism incidents on the rise across South Carolina