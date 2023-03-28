Deputies apprehend suspect after shots fired into Florence County home
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A suspect is in custody after shots were fired into a Florence County home Monday night.
Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said deputies were called to Dingle Drive around 7:40 p.m. The suspect “that did the shooting” was apprehended.
Joye said no one was injured.
