Deputies apprehend suspect after shots fired into Florence County home

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A suspect is in custody after shots were fired into a Florence County home Monday night.

Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said deputies were called to Dingle Drive around 7:40 p.m. The suspect “that did the shooting” was apprehended.

Joye said no one was injured.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.