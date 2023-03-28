Crews battling house fire in Conway, officials say

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Fire crews in Conway are working to put out a house fire on Main Street.

Main Street from 9th Avenue and 12th Avenue was closed off while crews worked to extinguish the fire.

It is unclear if there are any injuries as details are limited at this time.

Horry County Fire Rescue assisted with the call.

