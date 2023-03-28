Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Crews battling house fire in Conway, officials say

House fire in Conway
House fire in Conway(Conway Fire Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Fire crews in Conway are working to put out a house fire on Main Street.

Main Street from 9th Avenue and 12th Avenue was closed off while crews worked to extinguish the fire.

It is unclear if there are any injuries as details are limited at this time.

Horry County Fire Rescue assisted with the call.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kohle Sumpter, Candice Todd, Terence Caskey
Police find meth, fentanyl, needles during Myrtle Beach traffic stop; 3 arrested
Another round of showers and storms late tonight
FIRST ALERT: Severe threat is over, another round of storms late tonight
1 dead, 3 injured in 2-car crash crash on Hwy 501 outside Aynor
Coroner ID’s 33-year-old killed in crash outside Aynor
Critical injuries reported after crash on Highway 19 near Highway 45 in Loris
Woman killed in Loris-area crash, coroner says
Critical injuries reported in Socastee-area crash involving pedestrian
Coroner: Man struck, killed by vehicle while crossing Socastee Boulevard

Latest News

.
The effects of gun violence on children
.
Coastal Carolina QB arrested on gun, drug charges
.
Dillon County 9th grader allegedly brought loaded gun to school
.
Florence County deputies find 20 pounds of cocaine on bus during traffic stop
.
Excavator overturns during construction, crashes into Myrtle Beach condo building