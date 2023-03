CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Fire crews in Conway are working to put out a house fire on Main Street.

Conway Fire Department said Main Street from 9th Avenue and 12th Avenue have been blocked while crews work on the fire.

It is unclear if there are any injuries as details are limited at this time.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.