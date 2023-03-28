Coker University shelter-in-place lifted after SLED investigation into ‘suspicious’ package

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Coker University’s lockdown is lifted after an investigation found the package posed no risk, according to the City of Hartsville.

“The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has been on sight investigating a suspicious package,” the City of Hartsville said in a statement. “After investigating it was determined the package posed no risk. [The] area is now clear and Coker University students have been notified campus is open.”

The city’s Public Information Officer, Michell Byers Brown said a suspicious package was delivered at the Main Entrance to Coker University, 4th Street and College Avenue.

Hartsville Police and Fire Departments, Coker University Security, and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division responded to investigate and ensure the safety of students and staff.

