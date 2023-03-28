City leaders approve changes to Myrtle Beach lifeguard roles

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Lifeguarding in Myrtle Beach will be different this summer.

Myrtle Beach city leaders passed an amendment changing the dual roles of lifeguards on Tuesday.

This amendment allows the lifeguard companies to have employees whose sole responsibility is lifeguarding and a separate person for beach rentals.

Previous water safety and concession services franchise agreements meant the employees were responsible for monitoring the beaches and renting out beach gear like umbrellas and chairs to beachgoers.

The 2nd Reading authorizes the city manager to enter into amended franchises for water safety services and beach concessions. This ordinance amends the current water safety and concession services franchise agreements.

Mark Kruea, a spokesperson for the city, previously said the city adopted methods from other municipalities for decades.

Kruea said the change is something the city feels is necessary, along with recommendations from the United States Lifesaving Association.

