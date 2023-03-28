Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

City leaders approve changes to Myrtle Beach lifeguard roles

Lack's Beach Services Lifeguard Julen Alonso talks with a beach attendant.
Lack's Beach Services Lifeguard Julen Alonso talks with a beach attendant.(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Lifeguarding in Myrtle Beach will be different this summer.

Myrtle Beach city leaders passed an amendment changing the dual roles of lifeguards on Tuesday.

This amendment allows the lifeguard companies to have employees whose sole responsibility is lifeguarding and a separate person for beach rentals.

Previous water safety and concession services franchise agreements meant the employees were responsible for monitoring the beaches and renting out beach gear like umbrellas and chairs to beachgoers.

The 2nd Reading authorizes the city manager to enter into amended franchises for water safety services and beach concessions. This ordinance amends the current water safety and concession services franchise agreements.

Mark Kruea, a spokesperson for the city, previously said the city adopted methods from other municipalities for decades.

Kruea said the change is something the city feels is necessary, along with recommendations from the United States Lifesaving Association.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dontrell Jackson
Coastal Carolina QB arrested on gun, drug charges
Kohle Sumpter, Candice Todd, Terence Caskey
Police find meth, fentanyl, needles during Myrtle Beach traffic stop; 3 arrested
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Excavator overturns during construction, crashes into Myrtle Beach condo building
Excavator overturns during construction, crashes into Myrtle Beach condo building
Interstate 24 in Robertson County
County EMS director describes heartbreaking crash which killed four children

Latest News

Man charged with bomb threat against Myrtle Beach High School was school security officer
.
Coastal Carolina holds dedication ceremony renaming major building
.
Myrtle Beach City Council to vote on grant renewal for technology to aid in solving, preventing violent crimes
Myrtle Beach police arrest suspect who allegedly robbed convenience store for less than $100
‘Guess who’s back?!’: Neal and Pam’s Bar and Grill announces reopening 7 months after fire