Brava Medspa is reinventing to Brava Health with the same amazing services

By TJ Ross
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Brava believes everyone is naturally beautiful and unique, but they also understand that most people have insecurities that can hold them back in their life.

With that in mind, they’re reintroducing themselves as Brava Health reinvention to continue to provide the holistic health care and wellness services you deserve.

Their purpose is to enhance your natural beauty and to give you the confidence that you need.

Find out more about their services and treatments here!

