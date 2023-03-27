Submit a Tip
VIDEO: Weekend rain floods roads, damages buildings in the Midlands

Some areas in Sumter had enough water that boats were needed to navigate it Monday.
Some areas in Sumter had enough water that boats were needed to navigate it Monday.(Sumter Police Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Commuters Monday morning in the Midlands found they may have to find alternative routes to work.

Rain Sunday night into Monday left parts of Sumter underwater. Police advised drivers to avoid South Pike East near the DMV and Liberty Street near Swan Lake.

In Manning, multiple buildings were reported damaged Sunday at around 11 a.m.. This included Advanced Auto Parts, IGA, Cricket Wireless, and JC Britton Park.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

