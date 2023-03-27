VIDEO: Weekend rain floods roads, damages buildings in the Midlands

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Commuters Monday morning in the Midlands found they may have to find alternative routes to work.

Rain Sunday night into Monday left parts of Sumter underwater. Police advised drivers to avoid South Pike East near the DMV and Liberty Street near Swan Lake.

In Manning, multiple buildings were reported damaged Sunday at around 11 a.m.. This included Advanced Auto Parts, IGA, Cricket Wireless, and JC Britton Park.

