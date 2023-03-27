Submit a Tip
SLED investigating after late night shooting at SC State

SC State
SC State(Live 5)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting on campus sent SC State into lockdown over the weekend.

The university said the campus was locked down at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, March, 25th. Police received reports of shots fired near the Hugine Suites student apartment complex.

The university said a video camera captured photos and a license plate of potential suspects. SLED has been requested to assist in the investigation.

The lockdown lifted at around 3 a.m. Sunday.

The university said it is holding a campus safety and security meeting Monday at 6 p.m. in the engineering auditorium. The emergency meeting will include Campus police, President Conyers, and student affairs. Organizers said the private meeting will have an opportunity for students to ask questions and voice concerns.

