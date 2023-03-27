Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Preschooler gives classmate Spanish lesson during lunch time

“Nothing like a Spanish lesson during lunch,” the school wrote alongside the video on Instagram. (Source: Marcos de Niza Preschool / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, Ariz. (Gray News/TMX) – An Arizona preschooler was captured on video teaching his friend how to count in Spanish.

A video shared earlier this month by the Marcos de Niza Preschool in Tempe shows the young students gathered around their lunch tables.

One boy teaches his friend how to count to 10 in Spanish. He even has his friend repeat “nueve,” for nine, just to make sure he got it right.

“Nothing like a Spanish lesson during lunch,” the school wrote alongside the video on Instagram. “What a great teacher!”

Adorable!

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Kohle Sumpter, Candice Todd, Terence Caskey
Police find meth, fentanyl, needles during Myrtle Beach traffic stop; 3 arrested
Another round of showers and storms late tonight
FIRST ALERT: Severe threat is over, another round of storms late tonight
1 dead, 3 injured in 2-car crash crash on Hwy 501 outside Aynor
Coroner ID’s 33-year-old killed in crash outside Aynor
Critical injuries reported after crash on Highway 19 near Highway 45 in Loris
Woman killed in Loris-area crash, coroner says
Critical injuries reported in Socastee-area crash involving pedestrian
Coroner: Man struck, killed by vehicle while crossing Socastee Boulevard

Latest News

.
Coastal Carolina QB arrested on gun, drug charges
.
The effects of gun violence on children
.
Coastal Carolina holds dedication ceremony renaming major building
.
Grand Strand pet food bank provides for shelters, families in need
.
Police: 20-year-old admits to making bomb threat against Myrtle Beach High School