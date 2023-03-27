Submit a Tip
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged

Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they investigated the downtown home.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Ken Curtis and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY/Gray News) - A man faces elder abuse and neglect charges after police found a woman crawling around a home wearing only an adult diaper and begging for help, per a police statement.

Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they investigated the downtown home.

“The victim was transported to a Dothan hospital where she was admitted for inpatient treatment and may have to undergo surgery,” Lt. Ronald Hall said in a statement.

The police statement did not specify the alleged victim’s age.

Jason Proctor, 37, is held in the Houston County Jail without bond.(Houston County Jail)

