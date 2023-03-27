Submit a Tip
Police searching for persons of interest in Conway shooting

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway police are searching for persons of interest in connection to a shooting late last week.

CPD responded to a shooting on March 24 at 2001 E Highway 501, listed online as 810 Bowling, where one person was injured. They are now searching for persons of interest who may have been driving away in a blue Nissan Titan.

Conway shooting persons of interest
Conway shooting persons of interest(Conway Police Department)

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police: 1 hurt after shooting in Conway

Anyone with information on the identity of these persons of interest or the truck in the pictures, please call the Conway Police Department’s Investigation Unit at (843) 248-1790.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

