MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Long Bay Theatre is taking it all the way back to 1989 with The Awesome 80′s Prom.

It kicks off this Friday.

We loved meeting some of the cast for a totally tubular experience.

For tickets, you can visit their website here.

Come along with us to learn all about what to expect.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.