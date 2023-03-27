Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Little Rock Police: 2 dead, 5 wounded in separate shootings

Both shootings took place in areas along Asher Avenue, but police could not immediately say if...
Both shootings took place in areas along Asher Avenue, but police could not immediately say if they were related.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police in Arkansas said two separate shootings Sunday night left seven victims including two fatalities in the state capital.

The Little Rock Police Department said in a statement posted on Twitter that emergency services received a report at 9:25 p.m. of a shooting. The two victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, a second shooting occurred nearby in which another five people were shot, including two victims who were killed, police said.

Both shootings took place in areas along Asher Avenue, but police could not immediately say if they were related.

The identities and medical conditions of the surviving victims were not immediately released.

The shootings are being investigated, police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another round of showers and storms late tonight
FIRST ALERT: Severe threat is over, another round of storms late tonight
1 dead, 3 injured in 2-car crash crash on Hwy 501 outside Aynor
Coroner ID’s 33-year-old killed in crash outside Aynor
Critical injuries reported after crash on Highway 19 near Highway 45 in Loris
Woman killed in Loris-area crash, coroner says
Critical injuries reported in Socastee-area crash involving pedestrian
Coroner: Man struck, killed by vehicle while crossing Socastee Boulevard
Kohle Sumpter, Candice Todd, Terence Caskey
Police find meth, fentanyl, needles during Myrtle Beach traffic stop; 3 arrested

Latest News

.
Grand Strand pet food bank provides for shelters, families in need
Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18, 2023. The...
Deputies accused of shoving guns in mouths of 2 Black men in Miss.; 2 others died in separate incidents
Residents were urged to avoid the area of the factory about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
All 7 Pennsylvania chocolate factory explosion victims found
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Man suing Gwyneth Paltrow to testify in Utah ski crash trial