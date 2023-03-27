Grand Strand pet food bank provides for shelters, families in need

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - A nonprofit in the Grand Strand is making sure furry friends stay fed by providing pet food.

Keep Our Pets Food Bank held a celebration on Saturday in Murrells Inlet marking their expansion.

“Now we not only provide low-income families in our area with pet food every month,” said Jennifer Donhue, social media director for the organization. We are now a distributor to all of the shelters.”

Part of the expansion is a new warehouse, storing pallets of pet food for both dogs and cats.

The organization partners with Greater Good Charities to provide these food services, with all the food inside the warehouse going to local rescue organizations and animal shelters in need.

Right now, shelters like All4Paws, the Grand Strand Humane Society, St. Frances of Georgetown, Whiskas and many others are benefiting from it.

But the nonprofit is also willing to help families in need as well, providing a monthly supply of pet food for families who can’t afford it.

“The economy and COVID and everything. It’s really heartwarming to be able to help people and their pets,” said Donhue.

For years, Becky Smith has come here to get what she needs for her foster cat, Cooper. That’s all despite the struggles she faced at the time,

“For what I would pay for one litter, I can get wet, dry, and litter for a month,” said Smith. “For so long I wasn’t working; I was taking care of my mom and dad, who passed away, so I didn’t have an income and had fur babies. I got referred to this place, and thank God because it allows me to take care of the animals.”

The organization is also raising money to provide free spay and neuter services at their Murrells Inlet location.

