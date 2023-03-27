Submit a Tip
Gas prices in Myrtle Beach down almost 75 cents from last year

Gas pump
Gas pump(Photo credit: Robb Vedvick.)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The price of a gallon of gas in Myrtle Beach is up 21 cents from a month ago, but has fallen significantly in the past year.

Average gasoline prices in Myrtle Beach rose 9.1 cents in the last week; however, the price has fallen 72.8 cents from a year ago, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 197 stations in Myrtle Beach.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40/g today.

The national average is up 7.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 83 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

“The national average price of gasoline has seen little overall change over the last week, with big decreases in states like Colorado and Ohio offset by large increases in Arizona and North Carolina. While more states saw declines than increases, any downward trends are still likely to be temporary and not necessarily long-lasting,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While Colorado’s refinery issues are largely moving into the rearview mirror, challenges making the transition to summer gasoline in Arizona are leading to tight supply and accelerating prices. Motorists in some areas may be on the receiving end of good news, while others may not as we hit the second half of refinery maintenance season. You never know what the closing moments will look like, and motorists could be in for a dramatic ride if issues develop.”

The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.19 per gallon.

