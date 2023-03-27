Submit a Tip
FULL INTERVIEW | The effects of gun violence on children

82521-generic gun school student campus-ksla
82521-generic gun school student campus-ksla(Source: Gray TV photo illustration)
By Erica Edwards
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Last year, the number of school shootings and people killed or hurt during those incidents hit a record high with 132, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit formed in 2013 to track gun violence in the US.

WMBF News’ Erica Edwards sat down with Grand Strand Medical Center Psychiatrist Christina Lynn to talk about how these events affect our children.

