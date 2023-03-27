FIRST ALERT: Storms inland this morning, another round of showers & storms later

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The same stalled front that provided an active end to the weekend will bring another busy day with showers & storms in the forecast. If you are waking up to the sound of thunder or seeing lightning, we understand. It’s been a noisy and loud overnight as strong storms have moved through the inland areas and will continue through the morning commute.

STORMY MONDAY

We will get a break from the rain by the middle of the morning. (WMBF)

Inland areas of Horry County and all of the Pee Dee can expect a nasty and slow morning commute today. Rain chances are at 60% inland this morning and will continue to remain high through the first part of the day. The current data suggests we should see this first band of showers and storms move out of the area by daybreak and into the 8 AM time frame.

Another round of showers & storms will arrive through the middle of the day and into the afternoon hours. (WMBF)

If you are waking up along the Grand Strand, there’s a good chance you’ve remained dry through the first part of today. That is expected but another wave of showers and storms is actually moving in from the west today. So what seems to be dry for now, will likely lead to a round of showers and storms later this morning and into the early afternoon hours. Severe weather is not expected but a strong storm or two cannot be ruled out. We’re under a LEVEL one risk for a strong storm or two today.

We're under a LEVEL 1 or VERY LOW threat for severe weather today. (WMBF)

Highs will still be warm today as the rain and storms move in for round two. We will sit in the low-mid 70s depending on your location and how much dry time you get today. As we head into the evening, rain chances will drop to 20-30%. Our best rain chance will end overnight.

A few more showers will linger through the evening hours. (WMBF)

REST OF THE WEEK

The cold front will finally approach the Carolinas and move through on Tuesday. Expect increasing clouds on Tuesday with a round of showers & storms possible by the afternoon and evening. Right now, rain chances are limited at 30%. Highs on Tuesday will be cooler with the upper 60s to lower 70s. Once again, any rain chance would be later in the day on Tuesday.

By Wednesday, high pressure moves in. We’re cooler for the middle of the week with the low-mid 60s for highs. Rain chances will be at 0% for the rest of the work week. Sunshine returns and we see temperatures climb back into the 70s for everyone by Friday.

Highs fall behind Tuesday's front. (WMBF)

