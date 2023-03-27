FIRST ALERT: Cloudy skies and turning cooler

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Clouds will remain in place through Tuesday as cooler air gradually filters into the region.

The cold front that has been draped across the region producing rounds of showers and storms will gradually shift south and off shore through Tuesday night resulting in a cooler forecast.

TONIGHT

Cloudy skies and a bit cooler. (WMBF)

Cloudy skies will remain in place tonight with just a stray shower or two possible. As cooler air gradually moves in, lows will drop into the middle 50s inland and into the upper 50s to near 60 along the beaches.

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy with a stray shower. (WMBF)

The cold front will continue to slowly slide south and off shore on Tuesday as cooler temperatures push in. An on shore wind along the beaches keep temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 while inland areas climb into the lower 70s. Skies will remain cloudy through the day with just a 20% chance of a stray shower or sprinkle in spots.

REST OF THE WEEK

By Wednesday, high pressure moves in and provides clearing skies and a round of cooler weather. Morning temperatures in the 40s will only climb into the lower to middle 60s as sunshine returns.

Turning cooler as a cold front moves off shore. (WMBF)

Milder weather gradually returns through the end of the week with temperatures rebounding back into the 70s. The forecast for the rest of the work weeks remains dry. The next risk of a few showers arrives on Saturday.

