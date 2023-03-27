Excavator overturns during construction, crashes into Myrtle Beach condo building

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A high-reach excavator overturned Monday, crashing into a condo building.

Myrtle beach Fire Department crews are on the scene at 2200 N Ocean Blvd where a high-reach excavator overturned while working on a construction site.

According to MBFD, no one was injured, but there is damage to the adjacent building.

All occupants of that building have been evacuated at this time.

Please avoid the area for your safety and the safety of our crews.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.