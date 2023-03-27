Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Excavator overturns during construction, crashes into Myrtle Beach condo building

Excavator overturns during construction, crashes into Myrtle Beach condo building
Excavator overturns during construction, crashes into Myrtle Beach condo building(Myrtle Beach Fire Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A high-reach excavator overturned Monday, crashing into a condo building.

Myrtle beach Fire Department crews are on the scene at 2200 N Ocean Blvd where a high-reach excavator overturned while working on a construction site.

According to MBFD, no one was injured, but there is damage to the adjacent building.

All occupants of that building have been evacuated at this time.

Please avoid the area for your safety and the safety of our crews.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another round of showers and storms late tonight
FIRST ALERT: Severe threat is over, another round of storms late tonight
1 dead, 3 injured in 2-car crash crash on Hwy 501 outside Aynor
Coroner ID’s 33-year-old killed in crash outside Aynor
Critical injuries reported after crash on Highway 19 near Highway 45 in Loris
Woman killed in Loris-area crash, coroner says
Kohle Sumpter, Candice Todd, Terence Caskey
Police find meth, fentanyl, needles during Myrtle Beach traffic stop; 3 arrested
Critical injuries reported in Socastee-area crash involving pedestrian
Coroner: Man struck, killed by vehicle while crossing Socastee Boulevard

Latest News

.
Coastal Carolina holds dedication ceremony renaming major building
.
Grand Strand pet food bank provides for shelters, families in need
.
Police: 20-year-old admits to making bomb threat against Myrtle Beach High School
Dontrell Jackson
Coastal Carolina QB arrested on gun, drug charges