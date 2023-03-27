Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Disaster-trained volunteers from S.C. deploy to storm-damaged Miss., Ala.

The Friday night tornado devastated a swath of the 2,000-person town of Rolling Fork, reducing...
The Friday night tornado devastated a swath of the 2,000-person town of Rolling Fork, reducing homes to piles of rubble, flipping cars on their sides and toppling the town’s water tower.(Source: CNN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Disaster-trained volunteers from the South Carolina Region of the American Red Cross are heading to Mississippi and Alabama to support disaster relief efforts after tornadoes touched down Friday.

In Mississippi, Red Cross volunteers mobilized relief supplies and disaster workers and are coordinating with local and state officials to help ensure people get the help they need.

Almost 140 trained Red Cross disaster workers are on the ground now in Mississippi and several trailers carrying relief supplies, including tarps, clean-up kits, first aid kits and more are en route to the area.

Officials reported the tornado in Mississippi was an EF-4 which carries winds up to 200 mph. The tornado lasted over an hour as it traveled more than 100 miles.

Preliminary estimates indicate as many as 2,000 structures in the state received major damage or were destroyed.

The American Red Cross of South Carolina stands ready to send additional disaster workers as requested.

You can make a difference in the lives of people affected by tornadoes and storms in the South. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word TORNADO to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from these disasters. This includes providing food, shelter, relief supplies, emotional support, recovery planning and other assistance. Ensure your donation helps people affected by Southern Tornadoes & Storms by choosing that option on redcross.org/donate or through 1-800-RED CROSS

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another round of showers and storms late tonight
FIRST ALERT: Severe threat is over, another round of storms late tonight
1 dead, 3 injured in 2-car crash crash on Hwy 501 outside Aynor
Coroner ID’s 33-year-old killed in crash outside Aynor
Critical injuries reported after crash on Highway 19 near Highway 45 in Loris
Woman killed in Loris-area crash, coroner says
Kohle Sumpter, Candice Todd, Terence Caskey
Police find meth, fentanyl, needles during Myrtle Beach traffic stop; 3 arrested
Critical injuries reported in Socastee-area crash involving pedestrian
Coroner: Man struck, killed by vehicle while crossing Socastee Boulevard

Latest News

.
Grand Strand pet food bank provides for shelters, families in need
Coty Kennedy
Police: 20-year-old admits to making bomb threat against Myrtle Beach High School
Keep our pts food bank organization aims to expand to help more families in need and shelters
Grand Strand pet food bank provides for shelters, families in need
Myrtle Beach tourism expect to see an increase of tourist compared to the last two years
City of Myrtle Beach looks ahead to summer months during ‘pre-tourist’ season