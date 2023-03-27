Submit a Tip
Dillon County 9th grader allegedly brought loaded gun to school

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Lake View High School ninth-grader was arrested Monday morning after bringing a loaded gun to school.

Dillon County Schools Superintendent Ray Rodgers told WMBF news a family member reported it to the school. The gun was confiscated without incident.

Rodgers said the student will have an expulsion hearing.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the correct county school district

