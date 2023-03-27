Darlington County 9th grader allegedly brought loaded gun to school

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Lake View High School ninth-grader was arrested Monday morning after bringing a loaded gun to school.

Darlington County Schools Superintendent Ray Rodgers told WMBF news a family member reported it to the school. The gun was confiscated without incident.

Rodgers said the student will have an expulsion hearing.

