Darlington County 9th grader allegedly brought loaded gun to school

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Lake View High School ninth-grader was arrested Monday morning after bringing a loaded gun to school.

Darlington County Schools Superintendent Ray Rodgers told WMBF news a family member reported it to the school. The gun was confiscated without incident.

Rodgers said the student will have an expulsion hearing.

