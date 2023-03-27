Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

County EMS director describes heartbreaking crash which killed 6 children

‘These are things sometimes I don’t believe people are necessarily meant to see as human beings.’
Six children were killed in a crash early Sunday morning after being ejected from the car they were riding.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) - “These are things sometimes I don’t believe people are necessarily meant to see as human beings.”

This is how Robertson County Emergency Medical Services Director/Chief Brent Dyer described the scene early Sunday morning on Interstate 24 West near the Springfield/Ashland City exit.

Six children and one woman were ejected from a vehicle that overturned during a wreck before 2 a.m. The six children died as a result of the crash. The woman was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The children were lying helpless on the side of the road.

“Sometimes you have to swallow back a few tears and catch your breath just a little bit,” Dyer said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Six children die in crash on I-24 in Robertson County

Dyer said it started when a mass call went out around 2 a.m. for a major crash on I-24 West.

“From what we simply saw, it was a very severe rollover associated type crash and it appeared that multiple patients were ejected,” Dyer said.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a Toyota Camry filled with six children, a woman and a man was found overturned on the side of the road. Troopers said that the woman and all six children were thrown from the car.

“By the time myself and my partner, a training officer, got there in an ambulance, they already had one critically injured viable patient loaded and needed immediate backup,” Dyer said.

Dyer said the critically injured patient was the woman. The man who was driving had minor injuries, but all six children died.

“It’s one of the hardest things we’ll ever do, as anybody in emergency services, is to realize that you can’t do something for a child,” Dyer said.

Dyer said two medical helicopters and more than four different county emergency crews rushed to the scene.

“After that patient was flown, care was relinquished to Life Flight, and at that point you do secondary searches and make that nobody was missed,” Dyer said.

Troopers said crews found the driver of a pickup truck crashed into a road barrier near the crash scene, but they have not said how the two events are connected.

“Something like this would shock anybody. We are still human,” Dyer said.

While doctors work on the woman, Dyer said his heart breaks for the children.

“They are the pure innocence of this world laying there and you want to do as much as you can for them,” he said.

Troopers have not said whether the passengers in the Camry were wearing seat belts or properly restrained, but there is a message Dyer is now begging other drivers to take in.

“I beg people to put your children in the proper restraint devices and I beg everyone driving on the road to think about the outcome of impatience and the outcome of intolerance,” Dyer said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another round of showers and storms late tonight
FIRST ALERT: Severe threat is over, another round of storms late tonight
1 dead, 3 injured in 2-car crash crash on Hwy 501 outside Aynor
Coroner ID’s 33-year-old killed in crash outside Aynor
Critical injuries reported after crash on Highway 19 near Highway 45 in Loris
Woman killed in Loris-area crash, coroner says
Critical injuries reported in Socastee-area crash involving pedestrian
Coroner: Man struck, killed by vehicle while crossing Socastee Boulevard
Kohle Sumpter, Candice Todd, Terence Caskey
Police find meth, fentanyl, needles during Myrtle Beach traffic stop; 3 arrested

Latest News

.
Coastal Carolina holds dedication ceremony renaming major building
.
Grand Strand pet food bank provides for shelters, families in need
Another round of showers & storms will arrive through the middle of the day and into the...
FIRST ALERT: Another round of showers & storms later today
Coastal Carolina University is holding a dedication ceremony to rename one of its major...
Coastal Carolina holds dedication ceremony renaming major building
It was a small plane that crash into a marsh area near the Stono River between James and Johns...
66-year-old man identified as victim in Charleston Co. plane crash