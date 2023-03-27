Submit a Tip
Coastal Carolina QB arrested on gun, drug charges

Dontrell Jackson
Dontrell Jackson(J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina quarterback Dontrell Jackson, who did not play last year, was arrested Wednesday on drug and firearm charges.

Jackson was arrested by the Coastal Carolina Police Department and subsequently released Friday on a $5,115 bond.

He is charged with simple possession of marijuana, carrying or displaying firearms in public buildings or adjacent areas, sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawfully.

The school told WMBF News Jackson is suspended from all team activity, releasing the following statement:

“Coastal Carolina University student Dontrell Jackson has been suspended indefinitely from all football-related activities.”

