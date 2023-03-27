Coastal Carolina holds dedication ceremony renaming major building

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University is holding a dedication ceremony to rename one of its major buildings.

CCU is renaming the building, formerly known as the Academic Office and Classroom Building II, to bear the new name Penny Hall as a way to show their appreciation for Horry County’s penny sales tax.

The tax was established in 2008 to help students succeed in the classroom. Most of the money goes to the Horry County School District and the rest goes to CCU and Horry Georgetown Technical College.

Horry County residents voted in November 2022 to keep the tax around for the next 15 years.

CCU has received more than $138 million from the penny sales tax and used some of that money to build what will soon be called Penny Hall.

The university has also used some of that money for the James Hackler Golf Course, Student Health Center, and Science Center, and to build the new Thompson Library that’s currently under construction.

The dedication ceremony for Penny Hall is Monday, March 27 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.