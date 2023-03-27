Submit a Tip
Coastal Carolina 2023 football season tickets now on sale

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The 2023 Coastal Carolina football season tickets are on sale now. 

Under new head coach Tim Beck, the Chanticleers will host a total of six home games inside Brooks Stadium, including a Thursday night primetime game on an ESPN platform versus Georgia State on Sept. 21. 

RELATED COVERAGE | Coastal Carolina announces opponents for 2023 football season

Fans can purchase tickets online by clicking here or by calling the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office at 843-347-TIXX.

2023 Home Football Schedule

Sept. 9 – vs. Jacksonville State

Sept. 16 – vs. Duquesne

Sept. 21 – vs. Georgia State

Oct. 28 – vs. Marshall

Nov. 11 – vs. Texas State

Nov. 25 – vs. James Madison

