Coastal Carolina 2023 football season tickets now on sale
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The 2023 Coastal Carolina football season tickets are on sale now.
Under new head coach Tim Beck, the Chanticleers will host a total of six home games inside Brooks Stadium, including a Thursday night primetime game on an ESPN platform versus Georgia State on Sept. 21.
RELATED COVERAGE | Coastal Carolina announces opponents for 2023 football season
Fans can purchase tickets online by clicking here or by calling the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office at 843-347-TIXX.
2023 Home Football Schedule
Sept. 9 – vs. Jacksonville State
Sept. 16 – vs. Duquesne
Sept. 21 – vs. Georgia State
Oct. 28 – vs. Marshall
Nov. 11 – vs. Texas State
Nov. 25 – vs. James Madison
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.