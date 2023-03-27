Coastal Baseball Jumps into National Rankings

Submit a Tip
Chants were ranked in two national polls on Monday, March 27
Chants were ranked in two national polls on Monday, March 27
Chants were ranked in two national polls on Monday, March 27(CCU Photography/ Coastal Carolina Athletics)
By Coastal Carolina Athletics
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. – For the first time this season, the Coastal Carolina baseball team has received national recognition, as the Chanticleers were ranked in two national polls on Monday, March 27. 

Coastal was ranked No. 19 overall in the D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings and came in at No. 28 in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) NCAA Division I poll. 

The Chants had received votes prior to this week in four of the six national polls at some point this season. 

Coastal (14-7, 4-2 Sun Belt) will open up a five-game road swing at nationally-ranked No. 13 North Carolina on Tuesday, March 28. The first pitch was moved up to 4 p.m. ET due to the forecast of inclement weather on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

