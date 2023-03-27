2 injured in crash with Darlington County school bus

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Darlington County school bus was involved in a crash Monday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 8 a.m. the Darlington County school bus was stopped at a stop sign on Rogers Road at the intersection of SC-34.

The school bus attempted to make a left turn, failing to yield the right of way to a 2006 Mazda SUV traveling east on SC-34, SCHP reports.

The Mazda struck the school bus and overturned in the roadway. The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

SCHP said no children were on the bus at the time; however, three adults were on board. There were no reported injuries.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

