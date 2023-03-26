Submit a Tip
Woman killed in Loris-area crash, coroner says

Critical injuries reported after crash on Highway 19 near Highway 45 in Loris
Critical injuries reported after crash on Highway 19 near Highway 45 in Loris
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 60-year-old woman has been identified as the person killed in a crash earlier this week in the Loris area.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the crash on March 22 at 6:25 p.m. in the area of West Highway 19 and Highway 45 in Loris. Officials said the wreck required crews to use extrication equipment.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2019 Dodge was traveling north on Highway 19 as a 2018 Kia traveled north on Hwy 45. The driver of the Dodge reportedly ran a stop sign, causing the Kia to run off the roadway, striking a ditch.

The driver of the Dodge was the only person in the vehicle and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Kia was pronounced dead on the scene. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard later identified the driver as Sabrina Alston, of Loris.

A passenger in the Kia was also taken to the hospital. No word was provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

