Waccamaw Sportsmen’s Expo returns to Conway with more vendors, activities

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The Waccamaw Sportsmen’s Expo is back in Conway this weekend, with thousands of attendees checking out all sorts of activities and vendors fitted for the outdoors.

Organizers said last year’s event was a success, giving them the push to land it again this year.

“We started this event last year, and it had a great turnout,” said Hillary Howard, Executive Director of Conway Downtown Alive. “We’ve expanded it this year - adding more stages, some more activities and more presentations.”

This year the event also brought back the fan-favorite Dock Dogs competition.

It also offers a spotlight and foot traffic to local businesses like Riverside Woodrights

“It’s been awesome. I’ve really been impressed with the response that I have gotten amongst the community here in Conway,” said Gleen Courtney, owner of Riverside Woodrights.

Woodworking has also been a longtime practice and business of Courtney’s.

“I started taking it more seriously when I turned 13. I was making birdhouses and selling them at local fairs, and then it became my business,” she said. “I just pride myself on making each piece individual, and I make sure that I pick a wood that has some character to it.”

Organizers said they plan for the event to return to Conway next year.

