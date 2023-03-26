Police find meth, fentanyl, needles during Myrtle Beach traffic stop; 3 arrested

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were arrested after police found a variety of drugs during a recent Myrtle Beach traffic stop.

A police report obtained by WMBF News states the stop happened in the area of 3rd Avenue South and Withers Swash Drive on March 23. An officer with the Myrtle Beach Police Department stated they pulled the vehicle over for failing to stop at a stop sign and ‘failing to maintain its lane in the same area.”

The officer then saw the driver and front-seat passenger, each identified as Kohle Sumpter and Candice Todd, making movements to the area underneath the passenger seat. Todd also allegedly jumped out the vehicle while it was still moving before being ordered by the officer to get back inside.

Police also said Sumpter was unable to provide a license, registration or proof of insurance for the vehicle. A search of his name revealed he had a suspended driver’s license.

While speaking with Sumpter, the officer also noticed “multiple torn plastic baggies with what appeared to be a white powdery residue on them.” An open bottle of alcohol was also in the rear floorboard behind the driver’s seat, the officer wrote.

While Sumpter was outside the vehicle being arrested for driving under suspension, the officer also found a hypodermic needle in his front pants pocket.

Todd and a backseat passenger, Terence Caskey, were also removed from the vehicle as police began searching it.

Officers found a digital scale and multiple empty baggies underneath the front passenger seat as well as two plastic bags “with a clear crystal-like substance” and another with “a tan rock-like substance.” Another needle was also found in the vehicle containing a clear liquid.

The clear substance and liquid both tested positive for methamphetamine, while the tan substance tested positive for fentanyl.

All three suspects denied possession of the narcotics, police said.

Sumpter, Todd and Caskey were each charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and open container of liquor in a vehicle.

Sumpter was additionally charged with driving under suspension, failure to maintain lane and failure to obey a traffic control device.

As of Sunday, online records show Sumpter remains at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

