FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible this afternoon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Stalled front continues to bring in moisture to produce scattered storms, some of them may be severe.

STARTING OFF THE DAY

We start the day on a cloudy note with temperatures in the mid 60s. For Church goers, the morning hours are going to quiet, however, that will change by lunchtime.

Storms moving in this afternoon (WMBF)

TIMING

Thanks to that stalled front, we have enough moisture and warm to fire up thunderstorms in the afternoon. Showers will begin to start in the early afternoon and push towards the east. Models are anticipating storms to enter the Pee Dee by 11am to 1pm and between 2-4pm along the Grand Strand.

Storms arriving this afternoon (WMBF)

IMPACTS

Most of the storms will bring heavy downpours and some storm cells may be on the stronger side which are capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain, and isolated quick spin up. The Storm Prediction Center has put our area under a level 2 slight risk for severe weather. Damaging winds up 58 mph and quarter sized hail are the main threats.

Storm threats today (WMBF)

WHAT NEEDS TO HAPPEN FOR THESE STRONG STORMS TO HAPPEN

Now there is enough moisture, heat, and storm fuel to trigger thunderstorms. However, the morning fog and cloud cover will limit the severe threat. But, if we do starting seeing some clearing and sunshine, this will be increasing the severe threat. So keep your fingers crossed for heavy cloud cover today.

MORE RAIN ON THE WAY

A low pressure system will begin to develop over the Carolinas. This will continue to bring chances for scattered showers tonight and throughout Monday and Tuesday. So get ready for a wet start to work week but we’ll begin to dry out for the rest of the week.

