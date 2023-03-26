Deputies: Juvenile in custody after leading chase ending in Florence County crash

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A juvenile is in custody after authorities said they led deputies on a chase in the Pee Dee on Saturday.

Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy tried to make a stop on a vehicle with no headlights, but the driver did not stop.

The chase then ended up on Howe Springs Road and ended when the suspect collided with another vehicle near the Irby Street intersection.

The juvenile was taken into custody and transported to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

Meanwhile, the driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital for treatment. No additional details were provided on their condition.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.