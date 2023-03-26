Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Deputies: Juvenile in custody after leading chase ending in Florence County crash

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A juvenile is in custody after authorities said they led deputies on a chase in the Pee Dee on Saturday.

Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy tried to make a stop on a vehicle with no headlights, but the driver did not stop.

The chase then ended up on Howe Springs Road and ended when the suspect collided with another vehicle near the Irby Street intersection.

The juvenile was taken into custody and transported to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

Meanwhile, the driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital for treatment. No additional details were provided on their condition.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Critical injuries reported in Socastee-area crash involving pedestrian
Coroner: Man struck, killed by vehicle while crossing Socastee Boulevard
Ex-Horry County police officer Quintard Tucker appeared in court for a bond hearing early...
Ex-Horry County police officer charged with burglary, domestic violence out on bond
1 dead, 3 injured in 2-car crash crash on Hwy 501 outside Aynor
1 dead, 3 injured in crash on Highway 501 outside Aynor
1 dead, 3 injured in 2-car crash crash on Hwy 501 outside Aynor
Coroner ID’s 33-year-old killed in crash outside Aynor
Storms moving in this afternoon
FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible this afternoon

Latest News

Kohle Sumpter, Candice Todd, Terence Caskey
Police find meth, fentanyl, needles during Myrtle Beach traffic stop; 3 arrested
Deputies: 16-year-old killed in Robeson County shooting
Ex-Horry County police officer charged with burglary, domestic violence out on bond
Ex-Horry County police officer charged with burglary, domestic violence out on bond
Ex-Horry County police officer Quintard Tucker appeared in court for a bond hearing early...
Ex-Horry County police officer charged with burglary, domestic violence out on bond