Critical injuries reported in Socastee-area crash involving pedestrian

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Serious injuries were reported after a crash Saturday night in the Socastee area.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened in the area of Socastee Boulevard and Weeks Drive. Crews were called to the crash just before 8:25 p.m.

Officials added that the wreck involved a single vehicle, as well as a pedestrian.

At around 9:15 p.m., HCFR asked drivers to avoid the area for the safety of those at the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating with assistance from the Horry County Police Department.

