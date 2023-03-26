Coroner ID’s 33-year-old killed in crash outside Aynor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The person who died in a crash outside Aynor on Friday has been identified.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 33-year-old Justin Crakow was killed after trying to cross the northbound lanes of Highway 501 from Highway 22. He was from Calabash, North Carolina.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were sent to the area shortly before 7:30 a.m. that morning. Officials also said the wreck required extrication.

LCpl. Lena Butler with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2009 Nissan Murano traveling north on Highway 501 collided with a 2017 Hyundai Accent headed west on Highway 22. The Hyundai “failed to yield and collided” with the Nissan.

Crakow was the driver and the only occupant in the Hyundai. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

The driver and two passengers in the Nissan were also taken to a hospital.

No further information is currently available.

