1 displaced after Conway house fire

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was displaced after a fire in the Conway area early Sunday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to a home on Sand Hill Drive just after 8 a.m.

No one was hurt in the blaze and it was placed under control by crews at the scene.

The person displaced is being offered assistance by the American Red Cross.

HCFR said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Conway Fire Department assisted county crews at the scene.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.