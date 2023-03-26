Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

1 displaced after Conway house fire

(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was displaced after a fire in the Conway area early Sunday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to a home on Sand Hill Drive just after 8 a.m.

No one was hurt in the blaze and it was placed under control by crews at the scene.

The person displaced is being offered assistance by the American Red Cross.

HCFR said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Conway Fire Department assisted county crews at the scene.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ex-Horry County police officer Quintard Tucker appeared in court for a bond hearing early...
Ex-Horry County police officer charged with burglary, domestic violence out on bond
1 dead, 3 injured in 2-car crash crash on Hwy 501 outside Aynor
1 dead, 3 injured in crash on Highway 501 outside Aynor
Critical injuries reported in Socastee-area crash involving pedestrian
Coroner: Man struck, killed by vehicle while crossing Socastee Boulevard
Myrtle Beach tourism expect to see an increase of tourist compared to the last two years
City of Myrtle Beach looks ahead to summer months during ‘pre-tourist’ season
It was a small plane that crash into a marsh area near the Stono River between James and Johns...
1 killed in Charleston Co. plane crash

Latest News

Storms moving in this afternoon
FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible this afternoon
It was a small plane that crash into a marsh area near the Stono River between James and Johns...
1 killed in Charleston Co. plane crash
1 dead, 3 injured in 2-car crash crash on Hwy 501 outside Aynor
Coroner ID’s 33-year-old killed in crash outside Aynor
Critical injuries reported in Socastee-area crash involving pedestrian
Coroner: Man struck, killed by vehicle while crossing Socastee Boulevard