Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

South Carolina women take on UCLA in Sweet 16 of NCAA tournament

The Gamecock women's basketball team is set to play tomorrow as the Women's Sweet Sixteen begins at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina women’s basketball will be in Greenville on Saturday to face UCLA in hopes of keeping their dominant NCAA Tournament run alive.

The Gamecocks have cruised through the first rounds of the tournament, winning their last two games by a combined 63 points.

Led by Naismith awards finalists Aliyah Boston and Dawn Staley, the Gamecocks are looking to repeat as NCAA Champions this year. However, the 4th-seeded Bruins will be one of their toughest tests this season.

The game will tip off at 2:00 p.m. at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 3 injured in 2-car crash crash on Hwy 501 outside Aynor
1 dead, 3 injured in 2-car crash crash on Highway 501 outside Aynor
An 11-year-old text his mother a selfie showing his mouth taped shut. He said it wasn't the...
11-year-old North Carolina boy claims teacher taped his mouth shut
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s Moselle property sold
Quintard Tucker
Ex-Horry County police officer charged with burglary, domestic violence
1 hurt after vehicle overturns in Horry County crash

Latest News

Mason Garcia ECU quarterback
Mason Garcia steps into lead quarterback role for ECU football
South Carolina forward Gregory Jackson II (23) is defended by Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (5)...
South Carolina’s leading scorer Jackson heads to NBA draft
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley, left, talks with forward Aliyah Boston (4) during the...
VOTE NOW: Gamecocks Aliyah Boston, Dawn Staley named as finalists in Naismith Awards
Coastal softball drops series finale to James Madison 1-0