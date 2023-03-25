Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Multiple agencies respond to plane crash on Johns Island

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a plane crash off of Legareville Road in Abbapoola Creek...
Multiple agencies are on the scene of a plane crash off of Legareville Road in Abbapoola Creek on Johns Island Saturday.(Live5)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a plane crash off of Legareville Road in Abbapoola Creek on Johns Island Saturday.

Just before 2:00 p.m., St. Johns Fire Chief Ryan Kunitzer confirmed they are trying to access the downed aircraft.

A spokesperson for Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says the plane crashed around 1:00 p.m.

In a tweet, the St. Johns Fire District advised to avoid the area as first responders are on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 3 injured in 2-car crash crash on Hwy 501 outside Aynor
1 dead, 3 injured in 2-car crash crash on Highway 501 outside Aynor
An 11-year-old text his mother a selfie showing his mouth taped shut. He said it wasn't the...
11-year-old North Carolina boy claims teacher taped his mouth shut
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s Moselle property sold
Quintard Tucker
Ex-Horry County police officer charged with burglary, domestic violence
1 hurt after vehicle overturns in Horry County crash