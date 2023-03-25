Multiple agencies respond to plane crash on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a plane crash off of Legareville Road in Abbapoola Creek on Johns Island Saturday.

Just before 2:00 p.m., St. Johns Fire Chief Ryan Kunitzer confirmed they are trying to access the downed aircraft.

A spokesperson for Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says the plane crashed around 1:00 p.m.

In a tweet, the St. Johns Fire District advised to avoid the area as first responders are on scene.

STJFD and multiple agencies are responding to a reported plane crash in Abbapoola Creek off of Legareville Rd.



Please avoid the area, first responders are on scene. — St Johns Fire District (@STJFD) March 25, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

