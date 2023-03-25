Submit a Tip
Judge declares mistrial after the jury failed to reach a verdict in Dillon County daycare death case

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A judge has declared a mistrial after the jury failed to reach a verdict for the former Dillon County daycare owner accused of shaking a baby and causing their death.

Shipp Daniel with the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office confirmed to WMBF News the judge declared a mistrial Friday evening after the jury deliberated a few hours in the trial for Judy Cox.

Daniel said the jurors were deadlocked, all 12 jurors could not agree which is what is required.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Cox was arrested and charged with homicide by child abuse for the death of 5-month-old Jeremiah Thompson in 2019.

An arrest warrant showed that she shook the five-month-old so hard that it caused severe damage to the brain area and severe trauma to the eye area.

Cox was the daycare owner of Generations Daycare with the incident took place. Her lawyer stated her client had cared for children in Dillon for 15 years and had no prior record.

She later pleaded not guilty.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

