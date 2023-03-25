HCFR: Lanes reopened after 2-car crash, vehicle overturned on Highway 501 closed eastbound traffic

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Eastbound lanes of traffic along Highway 501 near the Intracoastal Waterway have re-opened after a 2-car crash caused a closure Friday night according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR dispatched crews to the scene of the crash around 8:44 p.m. where a car overturned on the road.

Traffic cam on US 501 shows back up from overturned car in eastbound lanes (WMBF News)

No one was taken to the hospital.

SCHP is investigating the crash.

