HCFR: Lanes reopened after 2-car crash, vehicle overturned on Highway 501 closed eastbound traffic
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Eastbound lanes of traffic along Highway 501 near the Intracoastal Waterway have re-opened after a 2-car crash caused a closure Friday night according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR dispatched crews to the scene of the crash around 8:44 p.m. where a car overturned on the road.
No one was taken to the hospital.
SCHP is investigating the crash.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.