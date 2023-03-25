Submit a Tip
HCFR: Lanes reopened after 2-car crash, vehicle overturned on Highway 501 closed eastbound traffic

HCFR crash along Highway 501
HCFR crash along Highway 501(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Eastbound lanes of traffic along Highway 501 near the Intracoastal Waterway have re-opened after a 2-car crash caused a closure Friday night according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR dispatched crews to the scene of the crash around 8:44 p.m. where a car overturned on the road.

Traffic cam on US 501 shows back up from overturned car in eastbound lanes
Traffic cam on US 501 shows back up from overturned car in eastbound lanes(WMBF News)

No one was taken to the hospital.

SCHP is investigating the crash.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

