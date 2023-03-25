HCFR: 2-car crash, vehicle overturned on Highway 501 blocks eastbound traffic

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Eastbound lanes of traffic are blocked along Highway 501 near the Intracoastal Waterway after a 2-car crash according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR dispatched crews to the scene of the crash around 8:44 p.m. where a car overturned on the road.

Traffic cam on US 501 shows back up from overturned car in eastbound lanes (WMBF News)

No one was taken to the hospital.

Crews continue to clear up the scene, drivers are asked to avoid the area to avoid delays and for the safety of first responders on the scene.

SCHP is investigating the crash.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.