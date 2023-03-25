Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Georgetown bank robbery suspect arrested in Horry County, police say

Corey Beach
Corey Beach(Georgetown County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - A man accused of robbing a bank last month in Georgetown was arrested in Horry County, according to police.

The Georgetown Police Department said Corey Beach was taken into custody Friday after officers from the Horry County Police Department served a warrant on him at around 4:30 p.m.

Beach in connection to a robbery that happened Feb. 10 at the Anderson Brothers Bank on North Fraser Street.

That’s where police said Beach went into the bank and demanded money. He was given an undisclosed amount of cash and then left the scene.

No one was hurt in the incident, police said.

Online records show Beach was booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center Friday evening following his arrest. He’s charged with entering a bank with intent to steal.

Beach remains jailed as of Saturday afternoon on a $100,000 bond.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 3 injured in 2-car crash crash on Hwy 501 outside Aynor
1 dead, 3 injured in 2-car crash crash on Highway 501 outside Aynor
An 11-year-old text his mother a selfie showing his mouth taped shut. He said it wasn't the...
11-year-old North Carolina boy claims teacher taped his mouth shut
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s Moselle property sold
Quintard Tucker
Ex-Horry County police officer charged with burglary, domestic violence
1 hurt after vehicle overturns in Horry County crash

Latest News

Ex-Horry County police officer Quintard Tucker appeared in court for a bond hearing early...
Ex-Horry County police officer charged with burglary, domestic violence out on bond
Judy Cox during her bond hearing in a Dillon County courtroom (Source: WMBF News)
Judge declares mistrial after the jury failed to reach a verdict in Dillon County daycare death case
.
Police report details arrest of Darlington County Sheriff’s son on weapons charge
.
Bond denied for 2 suspects charged in relation to double murder in Georgetown County