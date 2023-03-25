Bond set for ex-Horry County police officer charged with burglary, domestic violence

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A judge has granted bond for an ex-Horry County police officer accused of assaulting a woman at a Myrtle Beach resort.

Quintard Tucker appeared in court early Saturday after being arrested Friday by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Warrants state he’s charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and battery as well as third-degree domestic violence.

During Saturday’s hearing, Tucker’s attorney stated that his client wasn’t a flight risk due to having family and children in the area. The judge also asked the clerk if there was any word from the victim, but was told they hadn’t heard from her at all.

Tucker was then granted a $20,000 bond and was ordered to not have contact with the victim.

A SLED spokesperson told WMBF News on Friday that Tucker was an officer with the Horry County Police Department. Later in the evening, a county spokesperson said Tucker was “not a current employee of Horry County Government.”

Warrants state Tucker approached a female victim in the parking lot of the Compass Cove Resort on Thursday and pushed her to the ground twice before standing over her and leaving the area.

Documents also state Tucker allegedly entered a motel room at the resort without permission. He then began physically assaulting the victim by throwing her on a bed and striking her with a closed fist nearly four times.

The assault resulted in swelling and lacerations to the victim’s face, according to documents.

As of around 9:15 a.m., online records show Tucker remains at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

