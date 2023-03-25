Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Bond set for ex-Horry County police officer charged with burglary, domestic violence

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A judge has granted bond for an ex-Horry County police officer accused of assaulting a woman at a Myrtle Beach resort.

Quintard Tucker appeared in court early Saturday after being arrested Friday by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Warrants state he’s charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and battery as well as third-degree domestic violence.

During Saturday’s hearing, Tucker’s attorney stated that his client wasn’t a flight risk due to having family and children in the area. The judge also asked the clerk if there was any word from the victim, but was told they hadn’t heard from her at all.

Tucker was then granted a $20,000 bond and was ordered to not have contact with the victim.

A SLED spokesperson told WMBF News on Friday that Tucker was an officer with the Horry County Police Department. Later in the evening, a county spokesperson said Tucker was “not a current employee of Horry County Government.”

Warrants state Tucker approached a female victim in the parking lot of the Compass Cove Resort on Thursday and pushed her to the ground twice before standing over her and leaving the area.

Documents also state Tucker allegedly entered a motel room at the resort without permission. He then began physically assaulting the victim by throwing her on a bed and striking her with a closed fist nearly four times.

The assault resulted in swelling and lacerations to the victim’s face, according to documents.

As of around 9:15 a.m., online records show Tucker remains at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 3 injured in 2-car crash crash on Hwy 501 outside Aynor
1 dead, 3 injured in 2-car crash crash on Highway 501 outside Aynor
An 11-year-old text his mother a selfie showing his mouth taped shut. He said it wasn't the...
11-year-old North Carolina boy claims teacher taped his mouth shut
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s Moselle property sold
Quintard Tucker
Ex-Horry County police officer charged with burglary, domestic violence
1 hurt after vehicle overturns in Horry County crash

Latest News

Warm and windy
FIRST ALERT: Warm, windy and a stray shower or storm today
Senators hear testimony at a hearing at the South Carolina State House in Columbia on March 23,...
SC lawmakers push ban on transgender healthcare options for minors
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston directs teammates in the first half of a first-round...
South Carolina women take on UCLA in Sweet 16 of NCAA tournament
Horry-Georgetown Technical College bans TikTok from campus network
Horry-Georgetown Technical College bans TikTok from campus network