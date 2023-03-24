Upstate winery debuts new wine glass fountain

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - City Scape Winery is debuting its newest feature, a wine glass shaped fountain!

The winery announced the 45-thousand gallon light pond on Wednesday.

“It wasn’t easy creating a wine glass you could see from outer space, but we did it,” the winery said in a Facebook post.

City Scape Winery is located at 589 Dunklin Bridge Road in Pelzer.

