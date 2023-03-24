Upstate winery debuts new wine glass fountain
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - City Scape Winery is debuting its newest feature, a wine glass shaped fountain!
The winery announced the 45-thousand gallon light pond on Wednesday.
“It wasn’t easy creating a wine glass you could see from outer space, but we did it,” the winery said in a Facebook post.
City Scape Winery is located at 589 Dunklin Bridge Road in Pelzer.
