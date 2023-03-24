Spring at Coastal Carolina University

Submit a Tip
By Halley Murrow
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Come along with us for a Spring semester update at Coastal Carolina University.

From our brand new WMBF News Sky Cam overlooking campus, to Spring sports, delicious food you can enjoy, and even how to get your Chants gear. There’s always something new to discover at CCU.

Come along with us as we gear up for this weekend’s sporting events with WMBF News Sports Director Dave Ackert, learn about Alumni events, and even tuition programs.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

