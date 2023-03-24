Submit a Tip
South Carolina’s leading scorer Jackson heads to NBA draft

South Carolina forward Gregory Jackson II (23) is defended by Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (5)...
South Carolina forward Gregory Jackson II (23) is defended by Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. Alabama won 78-76 in overtime. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(Sean Rayford | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - South Carolina leading scorer Gregory “GG” Jackson II says he’s entering the NBA draft after one season in college.

The 6-foot-9 freshman started 29 of 32 games this season and averaged 15.4 points per contest. He also led the team with 26 blocks and 24 steals.

The 18-year-old is projected to be a mid-first-round pick.

He announced his decision on Instagram Live.

