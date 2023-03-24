South Carolina’s leading scorer Jackson heads to NBA draft
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - South Carolina leading scorer Gregory “GG” Jackson II says he’s entering the NBA draft after one season in college.
The 6-foot-9 freshman started 29 of 32 games this season and averaged 15.4 points per contest. He also led the team with 26 blocks and 24 steals.
The 18-year-old is projected to be a mid-first-round pick.
He announced his decision on Instagram Live.
